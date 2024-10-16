Menu
Nigeria’s Oil Regulator Blocks Shell’s $1.3 Billion Onshore Oilfield Sale to Renaissance Group, Citing Buyer Incompetence

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

ABUJA, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s oil regulator has rejected Shell’s proposed $1.3 billion sale of its onshore oilfields to Renaissance Group, stating that the buyer lacks the qualifications to manage the assets, according to a report from Lagos-based ThisDay newspaper.

Shell, operating through its subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), announced its withdrawal from Nigeria’s onshore operations earlier this year, opting to focus on deep offshore fields.

However, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) declined to approve the sale, noting Renaissance’s inability to operate at least 50% of its current assets.

Both the regulator and Renaissance have not commented on the matter, while Shell continues to work with authorities to provide the necessary information for the approval process.

Joseph Adam
