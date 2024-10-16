Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Nestle to Cut Guidance Again Amid Naira Devaluation and Market Challenges in Nigeria

By: David Okafor

Date:

As Nestle prepares to report its nine-month earnings, analysts anticipate that the company will once again lower its financial guidance, reflecting ongoing global challenges and the economic situation in Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This follows the appointment of new CEO Laurent Freixe, who is facing pressure after previous guidance cuts under former chief Mark Schneider, who was ousted in August.

Nestle Nigeria is grappling with significant challenges, including soaring inflation and the recent devaluation of the Naira, which has exacerbated the cost of imports and materials.

In the first half of 2024, the company reported a 67% increase in revenue but a loss after tax of NGN 34.23 billion due to escalating raw material costs and currency fluctuations

. Analysts indicate that the Naira’s depreciation has made it difficult for Nestle Nigeria to maintain profitability while managing its pricing strategy .

Globally, Nestle had already reduced its sales growth target from 4% to 3% earlier this year. The consensus among analysts suggests that the upcoming earnings report will likely show only 2.5% organic sales growth, further underscoring the difficulties faced by the company. Freixe is tasked with revitalizing innovation and marketing while ensuring core brands like Nescafe and Kit-Kat regain investor confidence .

As market expectations shift, there are growing concerns about whether Nestle can sustain its long-term growth objectives, particularly as it navigates the complexities of the Nigerian market amid economic instability.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen Abduct Ogun Journalist From Ijebu-Ode Home
Next article
Former US President Jimmy Carter Casts Ballot At 100, Fulfils Dream To Live Long Enough To Vote For Kamala Harris
David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. President Bola Tinubu had in August ...

Delta Council Chairman, Egbo Exchanges Slaps With PDP Chairman During Town Hall Meeting

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. It was gathered that after slapping the...

Youth Rights Campaign Accuses Tinubu, Others Of Acting As ‘Yes Men’ To World Bank, IMF, Calls For Mass Action Against Policies

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. The group has expressed concerns about the...

Geregu Power Nigeria Plc Records Over 100% Revenue Growth for 9M 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The report on Geregu Power Nigeria Plc’s 9-month (9M)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Politics & Govt News 0
16, October 2024. President Bola Tinubu had in August ...

Delta Council Chairman, Egbo Exchanges Slaps With PDP Chairman During Town Hall Meeting

News 0
16, October 2024. It was gathered that after slapping the...

Youth Rights Campaign Accuses Tinubu, Others Of Acting As ‘Yes Men’ To World Bank, IMF, Calls For Mass Action Against Policies

State of The Nation 0
16, October 2024. The group has expressed concerns about the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Favor Akpan - 0