Nestle to Cut Guidance Again Amid Naira Devaluation and Market Challenges in Nigeria

As Nestle prepares to report its nine-month earnings, analysts anticipate that the company will once again lower its financial guidance, reflecting ongoing global challenges and the economic situation in Nigeria.

This follows the appointment of new CEO Laurent Freixe, who is facing pressure after previous guidance cuts under former chief Mark Schneider, who was ousted in August.

Nestle Nigeria is grappling with significant challenges, including soaring inflation and the recent devaluation of the Naira, which has exacerbated the cost of imports and materials.

In the first half of 2024, the company reported a 67% increase in revenue but a loss after tax of NGN 34.23 billion due to escalating raw material costs and currency fluctuations

. Analysts indicate that the Naira’s depreciation has made it difficult for Nestle Nigeria to maintain profitability while managing its pricing strategy .

Globally, Nestle had already reduced its sales growth target from 4% to 3% earlier this year. The consensus among analysts suggests that the upcoming earnings report will likely show only 2.5% organic sales growth, further underscoring the difficulties faced by the company. Freixe is tasked with revitalizing innovation and marketing while ensuring core brands like Nescafe and Kit-Kat regain investor confidence .

As market expectations shift, there are growing concerns about whether Nestle can sustain its long-term growth objectives, particularly as it navigates the complexities of the Nigerian market amid economic instability.