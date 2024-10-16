Jumia to Shut Down Zando, Tunisia Operations, Focuses on Nigeria and Key Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Jumia Technologies, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, will shut down its South African fashion retailer Zando and Tunisian operations by the end of 2024 to sharpen its focus on more profitable markets like Nigeria.

The move is part of Jumia’s broader cost-cutting strategy aimed at achieving profitability, including job cuts and the exit from grocery and food delivery services.

CEO Francis Dufay emphasized that Jumia sees stronger growth potential in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco, where the company will concentrate resources. The closure of Zando and the Tunisian unit will impact 110 jobs, but Nigeria remains a top priority for Jumia’s expansion strategy, given its scale and promising trends.