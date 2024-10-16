Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The Nation

Gunmen Abduct Ogun Journalist From Ijebu-Ode Home

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

16, October 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Oshibanjo Oluwatosin, a journalist and human rights activist, in Ogun State.

Oluwatosin is CEO of TMC News.

SaharaReporters gathered that the assailants stormed the journalist’s residence in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday.
A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that his phone had been switched off. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

“A formal complaint has been filed with the Police Area Commander and Igbeba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“Please contact the nearest police station or call 08078608667 with any information,” the source said.

When SaharaReporters contacted the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Odutola Omolola, she said, “Preliminary investigation has commenced.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Bid For Oxford Chancellor Role Rejected, Adviser Calls Decision ‘Loss For University
Next article
Nestle to Cut Guidance Again Amid Naira Devaluation and Market Challenges in Nigeria
Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. President Bola Tinubu had in August ...

Delta Council Chairman, Egbo Exchanges Slaps With PDP Chairman During Town Hall Meeting

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. It was gathered that after slapping the...

Youth Rights Campaign Accuses Tinubu, Others Of Acting As ‘Yes Men’ To World Bank, IMF, Calls For Mass Action Against Policies

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
16, October 2024. The group has expressed concerns about the...

Geregu Power Nigeria Plc Records Over 100% Revenue Growth for 9M 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The report on Geregu Power Nigeria Plc’s 9-month (9M)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Politics & Govt News 0
16, October 2024. President Bola Tinubu had in August ...

Delta Council Chairman, Egbo Exchanges Slaps With PDP Chairman During Town Hall Meeting

News 0
16, October 2024. It was gathered that after slapping the...

Youth Rights Campaign Accuses Tinubu, Others Of Acting As ‘Yes Men’ To World Bank, IMF, Calls For Mass Action Against Policies

State of The Nation 0
16, October 2024. The group has expressed concerns about the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

Favor Akpan - 0