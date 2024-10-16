Gunmen Abduct Ogun Journalist From Ijebu-Ode Home

16, October 2024.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Oshibanjo Oluwatosin, a journalist and human rights activist, in Ogun State.

Oluwatosin is CEO of TMC News.

SaharaReporters gathered that the assailants stormed the journalist’s residence in Ijebu-Ode on Tuesday.

A source told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that his phone had been switched off. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

“A formal complaint has been filed with the Police Area Commander and Igbeba Police Station, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“Please contact the nearest police station or call 08078608667 with any information,” the source said.

When SaharaReporters contacted the spokesperson for the state police command, SP Odutola Omolola, she said, “Preliminary investigation has commenced.”(www.naija247news.com)