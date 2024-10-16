Menu
Geregu Power Nigeria Plc Records Over 100% Revenue Growth for 9M 2024

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The report on Geregu Power Nigeria Plc’s 9-month (9M) 2024 financial results highlights a significant increase in revenue by 101.95% compared to 9M 2023, reaching ₦112.58 billion.

Gross profit grew by 89.20%, but there were notable administrative and impairment losses. Profit after tax increased by 112.94%, amounting to ₦24.19 billion.

Total assets rose by 21.45%, and the company achieved an earnings per share of 9.68 kobo, more than doubling from last year.

Key financial metrics improved, with operating margins at 31.2%.

