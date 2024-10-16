Menu
Former US President Jimmy Carter Casts Ballot At 100, Fulfils Dream To Live Long Enough To Vote For Kamala Harris

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

16, October 2024.

By voting, Carter achieved his goal to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, as reported by the Carter Center.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has made history again, this time by casting his ballot in the presidential race in Georgia on the second day of early voting.

By voting, Carter achieved his goal to live long enough to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, as reported by the Carter Center.

Carter, who turned 100 on October 1, holds the record for being the longest-living U.S. president in history, CBS reports.

His determination to participate in the democratic process is truly inspiring, especially considering his health challenges.

In 2015, Carter was diagnosed with cancer, which has since spread to his brain, and in February 2023, he entered hospice care.

Despite these challenges, Carter remains engaged in politics, having previously expressed his desire to vote for Harris.

His grandson, Jason, shared that Carter has been “more alert and interested in politics” lately.

He lost his wife Rosalynn Carter in November 2023, after 77 years of marriage. She passed away at the age of 96 on November 19.

Carter attended her memorial service at the Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was wheeled in, covered with a heartfelt blanket featuring a picture of the couple and symbols of their hometown, Plains, Georgia.

Carter had told a family member that he was “only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris,” according to his grandson, Jason Carter.(www.naija247news.com)

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

