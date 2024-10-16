Menu
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Bid For Oxford Chancellor Role Rejected, Adviser Calls Decision ‘Loss For University

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

16, October 2024.

Khan has a strong connection to the university, having studied philosophy, politics, and economics at Keble College, Oxford, from 1972 to 1975.

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been dealt a setback in his bid to become the Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Despite submitting his application in September, Khan’s name was conspicuously absent from the list of 38 candidates announced by the university.

Khan’s application was seen as a surprising move, particularly given his current circumstances – he’s been in prison for over a year, facing various charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.

His supporters claim these charges are politically motivated, and the United Nations has even declared Khan’s detention arbitrary, stating there’s no basis for keeping him in jail.

The university’s decision to exclude Khan from the list of candidates has sparked reaction from his adviser, Sayed Z Bukhari.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Bukhari said, “It’s extremely unfortunate that Oxford University has excluded Imran Khan’s name from the Oxford Chancellor Election. My lawyers have written to the university asking for their reasons.

“We had taken several lawyers & barristers opinion prior to his application. This is a loss for Oxford Uni to present itself as a global trend setting institution. I thank & apologise to all those who have supported globally. I apologise to Pakistanis around the world that I was not successful in this endeavour.

I know my nation and many others would have loved to see Imran Khan as the new Chancellor of Oxford. On behalf of Imran Khan, I wish all the candidates the best of luck in the elections ahead.”

The list of candidates moving forward to the first round of voting includes notable figures like Baron Hague of Richmond and Peter Mandelson. The election is set to take place online, with the winner announced in November.(www.naija247news.com)

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

