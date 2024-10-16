Menu
Fidelity Bank Posts 157.82% Surge in Profit After Tax, as Gross Earnings Double in H1 2024

By: David Okafor

Date:

Fidelity Bank PLC has reported a stellar performance for the first half of 2024, with its profit after tax rising by an impressive 157.82% to ₦159.83 billion, compared to ₦61.99 billion in H1 2023.

This growth was driven by a 107.55% increase in gross earnings, which rose to ₦512.86 billion from ₦247.10 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights of the report show a substantial increase in interest income, which grew by 149.20% to ₦473.24 billion. Net interest income followed this upward trend, surging by 202.71% to ₦326.41 billion. Despite rising expenses, including a 100.79% jump in other operating expenses, the bank’s operating income still managed to grow by 119.50%.

Profit before tax saw a 163.15% increase, reaching ₦200.87 billion, up from ₦76.33 billion in H1 2023, while earnings per share more than doubled to 4.99 kobo.

Fidelity Bank’s total assets grew by 27.20% to ₦7.93 trillion, driven by a 21.33% increase in loans and advances and a 58.19% rise in investment securities. Shareholders’ equity also saw a significant boost, increasing by 43.93% to ₦629.43 billion.

The bank declared an interim dividend of ₦0.85 per share, with a qualification date of October 17, 2024, and payment scheduled for October 25, 2024.

