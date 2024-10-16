Menu
Politics & Govt News

Excitement and Enthusiasm: Massive Turn Out at PDP Rally Despite fuel crisis.

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

15, October 2024.

The PDP has flag-off its campaign for the Ondo state governorship election scheduled for November 16 According to the PDP, excitement and enthusiasm were obvious on the faces of the party’s faithful despite the fuel scarcity in the country The leading opposition then attributed the country’s current economic challenges to the failure of the ruling APC.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) launched its governorship campaign flag-off in Akure, Ondo State, with a massive turnout of party members and supporters. This impressive show of force demonstrates the party’s strong regional support base.

According to the leading opposition, the event was exciting and enthusiastic despite fuel scarcity and hunger challenges, which many attribute to the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s failures. Party faithful trooped out to welcome the campaign train, showcasing their dedication to the PDP.

Agboola Ajayi, the PDP’s governorship candidate, received a rousing welcome from the crowd. The party’s unity and solidarity behind him were evident, underscoring its determination to win the November 16, 2024, election.

The PDP’s campaign message resonated deeply with the crowd, who were urged to vote for the party’s candidates in the upcoming elections. Speakers highlighted the party’s vision for Ondo State’s development and prosperity.

This successful flag-off sets the tone for the PDP’s governorship campaign in Ondo State. With its strong support base and unified front, Agboola Ajayi is poised for a strong showing in the November 16 election. The party’s momentum is building, and its message of hope and change is gaining traction among voters.

Ajayi is the strongest opposition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship election. (www.naija 247news.com)

