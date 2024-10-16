Edo leaders slams PDP,obaseki pronounce okpeholo next governor

16, October 2024.

Top political leaders in Edo State on Sunday slammed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for spreading unfounded rumour, refusing to sign the peace agreement and envisaging election violence.

They also urged PDP and Labour Party members in the state to shun violence in the September 21 governorship election.

At a meeting to review strategies for the September 21 governorship election, the leaders expressed belief in Okpebholo’s capacity to restore trust in government and open new business and investment.

‘’ ’There is a strong hunger for change right now in Edo State. There is no question about APC’s expected victory as the party has very strong connection to the grassroots in the state’’

The notable leaders spoke with deep sincerity on the APC candidate’s approach, skill at persuasion and ethos.

They hailed Okpebholo for making a positive difference in the lives of the people of Esanland.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo is the candidate that is strong on the economy, security, infrastructure and welfare programmes’’.

Dr. Amos Obasuyi, spokesman of the Edo Rescue Mission 2024, in a statement in Igueben pronounced the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, as ‘’ the right man for the governorship job’’.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo will run an economy driven by the private sector, improve the business environment, empower the people and ensure good governance and unity in the state’’

The influential people in Edo politics listed infrastructure, healthcare, security and, education, agriculture, industrialization, minimum wage and good jobs for all as areas of interest to the APC governorship candidate.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo will attract foreign investments, lower certain taxes to encourage industrialization and get rid of useless regulations that discourage economic development. He will push for more investments in roads, bridges and infrastructure’’

The statement emphasized Okpebholo’s exceptional creativity, liveliness and positive leadership traits.

The statement also highlighted economic growth, a strong focus on modern education for our children, meaningful infrastructural development that properly integrates our state from end to end, qualitative, consistent and accessible healthcare and expansion in private sector led industry that takes our youth of the streets.

They praised Okpebholo for having the type of empathy and direction Edo State needs

‘’Edo North people are looking up to Okpebholo. The Esan hope is in Okpebholo. The Benin people want Okpebholo to be the next governor of Edo State’’

They said Okpebholo has the record to govern Edo State and that the people of the state were ready to take their destiny in their hands through Okpebholo in the September 21 polls.

‘’Senator Monday Okpebholo has ideas and understands the current challenges’’