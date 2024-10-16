Delta Council Chairman, Egbo Exchanges Slaps With PDP Chairman During Town Hall Meeting

16, October 2024.

It was gathered that after slapping the party chairman, Ofomukoro immediately retaliated and fight ensued between the council chairman and the party chairman.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Jaro Egbo, has allegedly slapped the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, Lucky Ofomukoro following a heated argument, witnesses told SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that after slapping the party chairman, Ofomukoro immediately retaliated and fight ensued between the council chairman and the party chairman.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the incident which occurred on Wednesday during a town hall meeting in Ughelli disrupted meeting which was at the instance of the Senior Political Adviser to the state governor, Senator Emmanuel Edesiri Aguariavwodo with Urhobo chiefs, political leaders and members of PDP in the area in attendance.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that trouble started when the PDP chairman, Ofomukoro recognised a member of the party to speak and the council chairman refused and asked the party member to sit down but the party chairman stood his ground.

Narrating the incident to SaharaReporters, a former councillor in the area who was at the meeting and pleaded not to be mentioned said the insistence infuriated the council chairman and allegedly slapped the party chairman.

“The chairman after slapping the party chairman in the glaring of everybody in the hall, the party chairman immediately retaliated in same manner and a little fight ensued and people came to separate them.

The action of the council chairman was uncivilised, undemocratic and thuggery. The issue wouldn’t have caused anything but as usual, the council chairman took it upon himself to create a scene in the hall.

Jaro, is always a problematic person, how can a person who can fight in the public be a council chairman for crying out loud? I witnessed the whole scenario, Jaro erred for first raising his hand to slap the party chairman. It was a very shameful scenario.

“However, the intervention of our leader, Senior Political Adviser to the state governor, Senator Emmanuel Edesiri Aguariavwodo and other leaders brought the situation under control and the meeting continued to the end.”

Meanwhile, at the meeting, the Senior Political Adviser to the state governor, Senator Emmanuel Edesiri Aguariavwodo passionately appealed to Urhobo monarchs, religious leaders, members of the party and the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) to rally behind the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to achieve his MORE agenda and to also support him for his second term bid come 2027.

The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and former senator representing Delta Central senatorial district preached the need for peaceful co-existence, love and unity among the people of the senatorial district.

He added that “Your unity, peaceful co-existence and love will no doubt propel the way for the second tenure of our son, governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Let’s close ranks and work for the success of the party come 2027.”

When contacted, the chairman of Ughelli North council, Jaro Egbo denied slapping the party chairman adding that the person who brought the whole issue was allegedly sponsored by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It’s all a lie, I didn’t slap anybody. Yes, there was a scuffle caused by a boy who is of the APC. How can I slap the party chairman, he’s my boy, we made him the party chairman and even if I slap him, he can’t slap me back and that is it. But, there was nothing like slapping the party chairman during that meeting.”

Recall that some time in August an investigative journalist based in Delta State, Prince Amour Udemude, had raised the alarm over alleged threats to his life by the chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Jaro Egbo, popularly known as (High Voltage) who had vowed to take his (Armour’s) life should the journalist go ahead to report a story on hike in locked-up shops and open market shops.

(www.naija247news.com)