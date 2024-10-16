Dangote Refinery Underdelivers, Prompting Marketers Consider Fuel Imports

Nigerian petrol marketers are exploring fuel importation as the Dangote Refinery struggles to meet its production commitments, reportedly delivering significantly less than the promised 25 million litres of petrol per day.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This shortfall has led marketers to seek alternative sources to satisfy local demand, echoing sentiments from the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which has called for increased output from the refinery .

Despite expectations set by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which announced a plan for the refinery to initially supply 25 million litres per day in September and potentially ramp up to 30 million litres by October , the facility has only managed to deliver around 16.8 million litres . Some industry insiders claim actual production may be as low as 10 million litres .

In response to this production gap, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is preparing to import fuel to meet local needs. Hamed Fashola, IPMAN’s National Vice President, confirmed the acquisition of tank farms in Lagos and Calabar, indicating a strategic pivot toward importation while awaiting the necessary licenses .

Fashola emphasized the importance of diversifying supply sources to avoid monopolistic practices that could hinder market competition and ultimately harm consumers .