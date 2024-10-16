Access Corp’s Earnings Surge 133% as Net Profit Doubles in H1 2024

Access Corporation PLC saw remarkable growth in its H1 2024 financial results, with gross earnings skyrocketing by 133.51% to ₦2.20 trillion, up from ₦940.3 billion in H1 2023.

This sharp rise was driven largely by a 142.59% increase in interest income, which reached ₦1.47 trillion. Despite interest expenses rising 150.58% to ₦958.7 billion, net interest income still saw significant growth at 128.95%.

The company’s total operating income rose 137.62% to ₦780.1 billion, supported by a 286.77% jump in other operating income and a 132.56% rise in net fee and commission income.

Personnel expenses increased by 143.91%, and other operating expenses grew by 128.09%, reflecting the cost pressures of this period. However, these expenses were offset by robust gains in fair value and foreign exchange, which rose by 111.88% to ₦406.9 billion.

Access Corp’s profit before tax doubled, increasing by 108.19% to ₦348.9 billion, while net profit for the period surged 107.71% to ₦281.3 billion. This resulted in a basic earnings per share of ₦7.61, up from ₦3.74 in H1 2023.

The company’s total assets grew by 37.12% to ₦36.60 trillion, driven by a 37.65% rise in loans and advances and an 88.85% increase in investment securities.

Meanwhile, total liabilities increased by 37.77% to ₦33.76 trillion, and shareholders’ equity rose by 29.82% to ₦2.84 trillion.

With a market capitalization of ₦694.91 billion, Access Corp’s shares are trading at ₦19.55, with a 52-week high of ₦30.70 and a low of ₦15.45.

Key financial ratios showed improvements, with the company’s return on equity rising to 11.84%, and its cost-to-income ratio declining to 86%. Earnings yield improved to 40.16%, compared to 22.53% in H1 2023.

Access Corp declared an interim dividend of ₦0.45 per share, with a qualification date of October 3, 2024, and a payment date set for October 17, 2024.