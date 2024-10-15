Yul Edochie Faces Criticism for His Advice on Loyalty to Youths

15, October 2024.

Nollywood actor and online preacher Yul Edochie has sparked debate once more with a bold message for Nigerian youths.

In a recent social media post, he spoke to young individuals who feel they are being mistreated by their bosses.

“Yul challenged the “slave mentality” that he thinks is preventing this generation from progressing.

He encouraged young people to let go of their complaints if they wish to succeed.

He wrote in part:“Dear youth, in life you must stoop to conquer.,You must serve b4 you become a boss. I hear a lot of ‘he’s using me’, ‘she’s using me’ these days. Flush that mentality if you want to grow.,To get to the top you must pass through uncomfortable situations. You must serve & serve well.”

Recall that Yul Edochie was criticized for motivating fans while the country was going through difficult hardships.

Netizens Reactions:

@oilgas_25: “Coming from a man inside a bottle.”

@ch.ichi8524: “The “wrongest” person to preach loyalty.”

@oladoyin.busayo: “Has loyalty take queen May to the top before you and Judy.”

@linajerryndubusis: “Dont ever use loyalty in ur sentence again.”

@prince_2ndson: “I disagree with you for this one, you must not serve before you become a boss.”

@realtruthlover: “Lol na this kind mentality make you almost Kpai @mroverdo_comedy.(www.naija247news.com)