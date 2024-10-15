Sustainability: Dangote Cement Commits to Carbon Emission Reduction for Business Optimisation

…Feeds vulnerable Communities, empowers Children, Widows

As part of activities marking the 2024 Global Sustainability Week, leading Cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc has reached out to vulnerable and deprived communities across its business operations with food items and unveiled skills acquisition and educational empowerment initiatives.

This is just as the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote assured all stakeholders that all his Business Units are committed to optimising their operations to contribute to the attainment of net zero within the global stipulated timeframe.

The reach out initiative, which is one of the hallmarks of the 2024 Dangote Sustainability Week themed “Business Optimisation for Net Zero – The Dangote Journey” saw Dangote Cement identifying the vulnerable groups comprising of children, widows, and the aged. About 250 children and 75 households benefitted from the gesture. The initiative, which was being carried out simultaneously in all the business operations of the Company in Nigeria and other locations across Africa, had the Lagos event held at Ikosi-Ketu in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

In his remarks to kickstart the group’s Sustainability Week, Aliko Dangote said the issue of sustainability is a subject that is critically important, not just to Dangote Industries, but for the future of humanity.” “As one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, Dangote is responsible for leading the way in sustainable business practices. The world is facing an urgent climate crisis, and businesses must be at the forefront of the transition to Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction and energy efficiency,” he said.

According to him, this year’s theme conveys the Company’s support for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change’s goal to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that will curb human-induced interference with the climate system.

“This must happen within a timeframe sufficient to allow ecosystems to adapt naturally to climate change, to ensure that food production is not threatened, and to enable sustainable economic development. At Dangote, we started this journey with a strategic focus on the 7 Dangote Sustainability Pillars (cultural, economic, operational, social, environmental, financial, and institutional) which drive how we do business, and named – The Dangote Way,” the foremost industrialist said.

He emphasised that “in our ongoing journey towards Net Zero, we embrace this Week both as an opportunity and a challenge. It requires us to rethink the way we do business, to be willing to take risks, and to collaborate with partners across industries.”

Speaking during the empowerment programme, the Head, Sustainability at Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Igazeuma Okoroba said the manufacturing giant has been committed to sustainability. She noted that this year’s sustainability afforded the Cement Company another opportunity “to demonstrate our love for humanity by sharing our sustainability message and showing support to the residents of our host communities.”

Represented by the Sustainability Manager, Dangote Cement, Dr. Oyelola Oyekemi, Igaezuma said, “we all know that the economic situation has contributed to an increase in households with limited access to health and sanitation, proper nutrition, education, and a safe living environment. For this year’s Sustainability Week, Dangote Cement recognises that families and children living in squatter settlements often endure hardship. The growing population of our society has also contributed to the development to the scarcity of jobs, affecting many households as well.

“While some of you work as small business owners and others are in between jobs and many do not even have the skill to help them get the jobs, these challenges limit not just adults but also children’s potentials to become responsible citizens who will transform Nigeria tomorrow,” Okoroba added.

She noted that “for this reason, Dangote Cement implements this charity outreach to support a more sustainable society. We believe your dreams and aspirations for improved health and sanitation, good nutrition, education, and clothing will come true if the private sector supports the government’s efforts. Our visit today is not only to give donations, but it also aims to pave the way for long-term developmental impacts, contributing to the UN Sustainable Goals. And the goals are, Goal 1, No Poverty, Goal 2, Zero Hunger, and Goal 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities.” According to her, contribution to these goals will create a more stable and nurturing environment that promotes family welfare and sustainable communities.

The chairman of Omojuwa Estate Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Kinyomi Olaniewaja described the programme as timely and would benefit the community considering the present economic hardship in the country. He commended Dangote Cement for the good gesture, emphasising that it was the first time such humanitarian programme would be brought to the community.

Also in his remarks, the Grand Patron of Isokan Ifesowapo CDA, Alhaji Mamuda Ibrahim showered encomium of the management of Dangote Cement for the initiatives designed to bring succour to the vulnerable ones. He then called on other organisations to emulate Dangote Cement and reach out to the less-privileged especially on special occasions such as the Sustainability Week celebrations.