Nigeria’s Naira Hits Lowest Value in 20 years As Economic Crisis Worsen

Nigeria’s naira has reached its lowest value in over 20 years, driven by necessary economic reforms aimed at stabilizing the country’s long-term financial future, according to World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill.

Speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group in Abuja, Gill emphasized the importance of reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu, which have caused the naira to lose over 70% of its value, now trading at around 1,553 per dollar compared to 465 per dollar before the reforms.

Gill noted that the reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange rules propping up the naira, have pulled Nigeria back from the brink of fiscal collapse. These policies, while painful in the short term, are crucial to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential. “The naira’s real exchange rate is at its most competitive in at least 20 years,” said Gill, urging the private sector to seize this opportunity to invest and grow the economy.

While these reforms have been welcomed by international investors, they have exacerbated the financial strain on ordinary Nigerians. Fuel prices have skyrocketed more than fivefold, and inflation has surged, leading to widespread protests and a deadly crackdown by security forces in recent months. Despite this, Gill emphasized the need for Nigeria to stay the course for another 10 to 15 years to fully transform its economy. “It is very difficult to do these things, but the rewards are massive,” he added.

The removal of fuel subsidies alone, which were costing Nigeria 10 trillion naira annually (about $15 billion), has created an opportunity for the government to redirect funds towards social programs. Gill recommended that the government expand short-term payments to the poorest households and establish a robust social safety net to alleviate the immediate impact of rising costs. “You can do a lot with $15 billion,” Gill said, stressing that these funds could be used to reduce poverty and improve infrastructure.

Gill also cautioned that Nigeria must avoid the temptation of short-term fixes, such as attracting speculative capital that could artificially inflate the naira’s value. Instead, the central bank should focus on curbing inflation, building up foreign reserves, and supporting long-term economic growth, particularly in non-oil sectors. “If you stay the course, you will surely reap the rewards,” he said, warning that any failure to continue the reforms would not only set Nigeria back but could also negatively impact the entire African continent.

The reforms, while essential for Nigeria’s recovery, represent a significant challenge for a country already grappling with high poverty rates, unemployment, and a fragile security situation. As Nigeria navigates this difficult path, the government faces increasing pressure to balance economic stability with the welfare of its citizens, ensuring that the most vulnerable are not left behind in the pursuit of growth.

“The government must do everything in its power to protect the most vulnerable citizens against hardships,” Gill advised, highlighting the need for immediate action on social protections.

In closing, Gill reiterated the importance of staying committed to the reforms, despite the hardships they bring. “Failure sets back the continent and ruins the future of another generation,” he warned, underscoring that Nigeria’s success or failure could have profound implications not only for the country itself but for the broader African region.

The road ahead may be difficult, but with sustained effort and careful management, Nigeria has the potential to emerge stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to lead Africa’s economic future.