Food Inflation

Nigeria’s Inflation Rises in September After Three-Month Decline, Driven by Fuel Price Increases

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria’s inflation rate climbed to 32.70% in September, marking the first increase in three months, up from 32.15% in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The rise follows three fuel price hikes since early September, which have worsened the country’s cost-of-living crisis, analysts warned.

The renewed inflationary pressure raises the likelihood that the Central Bank of Nigeria may continue its aggressive rate-hiking strategy, with five hikes already implemented this year. The next rate decision is expected on Nov. 26.

The fuel price increases are part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies that had strained Nigeria’s public finances. Additional reforms, such as the devaluation of the naira, have also contributed to inflation, alongside crop damage from floods in key agricultural regions.

Food inflation rose to 37.77% in September, up from 37.52% in August, exacerbating the already dire food crisis in parts of southern Africa. Economists, however, predict that inflation may ease in the coming months, potentially allowing the central bank to shift from a rate-hiking cycle to an easing phase by early next year.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

