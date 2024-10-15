Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Nigeria’s Air Force Acquires 24 M-346 Jets and 10 Helicopters as Fleet Renewal Plan Accelerates

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s air force is bolstering its capabilities with the acquisition of 24 M-346 attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters from Italian manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The first deliveries of the M-346 jets are expected by early 2025, with the full order arriving by mid-2026. Additionally, the helicopters are scheduled for delivery by early 2026.

According to Air Force spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa, the acquisitions are part of a broader fleet renewal strategy. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, recently led a delegation to Rome to meet with executives from Leonardo S.p.A., who confirmed the delivery timeline.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of establishing a maintenance hub in Nigeria to ensure long-term support for the new M-346 fleet.

Nigeria has significantly increased its military spending in recent years, largely in response to ongoing security challenges. These include attacks by armed bandits in the northwest and a 15-year Islamist insurgency led by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the northeast.

In addition to the new acquisitions, Nigeria has already taken delivery of two Huey helicopters, two Trekkers, and 12 American-made A-29 Super Tucano light attack jets, which were received in 2021 to enhance counter-insurgency efforts.

The country also has pending deliveries for Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones, further expanding its military capabilities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG should honour the agreement with ASUU
Next article
NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has...

FG should honour the agreement with ASUU

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. The disclosure made last week by the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Banks & Finance 0
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Sports 0
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.

Oil & Gas 0
15, October 2024. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than...

Favor Akpan - 0