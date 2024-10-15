Nigeria’s Air Force Acquires 24 M-346 Jets and 10 Helicopters as Fleet Renewal Plan Accelerates

ABUJA, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s air force is bolstering its capabilities with the acquisition of 24 M-346 attack jets and 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters from Italian manufacturer Leonardo S.p.A.

The first deliveries of the M-346 jets are expected by early 2025, with the full order arriving by mid-2026. Additionally, the helicopters are scheduled for delivery by early 2026.

According to Air Force spokesperson Olusola Akinboyewa, the acquisitions are part of a broader fleet renewal strategy. The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, recently led a delegation to Rome to meet with executives from Leonardo S.p.A., who confirmed the delivery timeline.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of establishing a maintenance hub in Nigeria to ensure long-term support for the new M-346 fleet.

Nigeria has significantly increased its military spending in recent years, largely in response to ongoing security challenges. These include attacks by armed bandits in the northwest and a 15-year Islamist insurgency led by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the northeast.

In addition to the new acquisitions, Nigeria has already taken delivery of two Huey helicopters, two Trekkers, and 12 American-made A-29 Super Tucano light attack jets, which were received in 2021 to enhance counter-insurgency efforts.

The country also has pending deliveries for Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones, further expanding its military capabilities.