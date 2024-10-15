Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

15, October 2024.

Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections of Kano Pillars fans during Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League matchday fixture against Akwa United at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

The Super Eagles skipper made his second appearance for Kano Pillars following his debut in their matchday 5 fixture against Sunshine Stars at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, where his brace secured them a home win.

Wearing the armband, the former Leicester City forward played throughout the match in Uyo, where Kano Pillars fans jumped down from the terraces to celebrate him as soon as the referee blew the final whistle.

“Full-time, but the love and support were non-stop!

We may not have gotten the result we wanted today, but I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from my team and the support from all of you in the stands!

Huge thanks to the fans who brought the energy and passion all game long. We’ll come back stronger!

Let’s keep pushing together,” stated Musa, who was carried shoulder high by the fans despite the loss.

Musa clocked 32 on Monday, and the loss couldn’t mar the celebration, as he was warmly celebrated by the management of Kano Pillars in a moving statement on their official X handle.

‘Happy Birthday to a legend, Ahmed Musa. Today, we celebrate not only the captain of the Super Eagles but also a true pillar of strength in the Kano Pillars family. Ahmed your dedication, skill, and leadership both on and off the field inspire us all,” read the statement.

The player also took his official X handle to celebrate himself, “Alhamdulillah. It’s my birthday! Feeling so blessed to see another year! Grateful for the journey, the lessons, and all the love around me. Here’s to more life, more laughter,and more memories! Cheers to a new chapter filled with blessings and endless possibilities!”

Musa’s romance with Kano Pillars dates back to 2009, when he joined them on loan from GBS Football Academy and scored 18 goals in 25 outings with Pillars in the 2009/10 season before moving abroad for greener pasture. He returned to the club in 2021, making eight appearances during the brief stint, and retraced his steps to the club the second in September for the remainder of the NPFL season after mutually parting ways with Turkish side Sivasspor.(www.naija247news.com)