Man escape after stabbing cousin to death in Lagos

15, October 2024.

An argument between two relatives turned tragic in Lagos on Monday as one of them fatally stabbed his cousin during a physical confrontation.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident to PUNCH Metro in a terse statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, noting that the suspect was at large.

The police said a woman reported that her son, Ganiyu Ibrahim, and her nephew, Afeez Akeem, were having a misunderstanding that resulted in a physical confrontation.

The altercation occurred at around 7 a.m. when Ganiyu allegedly engaged in a heated argument with his cousin, Afeez, that escalated into violence.

“As a result, Ganiyu broke a bottle and stabbed Afeez on the left side of his chest. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. A team of detectives was immediately mobilised to the scene, and photographs were taken,” the police spokesman said.

Hundeyin noted that the family declined an autopsy, choosing to bury Akeem according to Islamic rites.

“The suspect is at large. Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to apprehend the fleeing suspect,” the PPRO

added

Earlier in October, the command detained 25-year-old Chibunma Chimelie who allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old father to death in Lagos.

Hundeyin said the suspect’s brother reported the incident to the Aswani Police Divisional Station.(www.naija247news.com)