State of The Nation

Husband Broke down as wife dies months after their wedding

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

15, October 2024.

The individual, known on X as @actgeneraldealr, shared the heartbreaking news on his profile.

Reports indicate that the couple from South Africa celebrated their union in May with a lovely wedding ceremony.

Tragically, their journey together was abruptly ended by the cruel hand of fate that took her away.

On his page, he conveyed his grief while sharing details regarding the arrangements for her funeral.

He wrote …

“My life partner wandiyenda njomba 💔💔”

Netizens have taken to the comment section to express sorrow over the loss and offer words of comfort to the bereaved man.

@_Mmakoma said: “I have experienced this kind of pain last year. I understand exactly how you feel. May she Rest in Peace”

@Uncle_gudo stated: “Condolences to you and yours brother, only GOD knows why. I hope you lean on HIM during these hard times. Condolences again. 🙏🏾”

@views09 said: “Sorry brother. Lost my girlfriend on 7th October and I’ve never been the same. Can’t eat, can’t sleep, I just post on Twitter to distract myself and keep blaming myself there was more I could do so she didn’t die. It’s not easy, May God strengthen you 🙏”(www.naija247news.com)

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

