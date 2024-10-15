gtbank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

14, October 2024.

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an update regarding its ongoing transition to a new Finacle Core Banking Application System.

The bank notified customers that the migration, originally planned to be completed earlier today, is taking longer than anticipated.

As a result, all banking channels, including physical branches, will now reopen at 12:00 p.m. today instead of the previously scheduled 9:00 a.m.

In a communication to customers, GTBank said, “Following our recent notification on the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, we would like to update you that this transition has taken a little longer than planned. As a result, all Banking Channels, including our Branches, originally scheduled to reopen at 9:00 am will now open at 12.00 noon today.”

GTBank had initially informed customers about the migration, which began on Friday, October 11, 2024, and was expected to conclude by 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024. This migration was anticipated to cause temporary disruptions in the bank’s digital banking services and branch operations.

According to previous reports, GTBank’s branches nationwide had closed early on Friday and were expected to reopen this morning.

However, with the updated timeline, customers will now have to wait until noon for full access to the bank’s services.

The bank had earlier mentioned that while core services such as transfers and bill payments would remain available via digital channels during the migration period, other services would be temporarily unavailable.

The delay has sparked a wave of dissatisfaction among customers, particularly concerning the inability to make banking transactions. Many customers took to social media to express their frustrations.

GTBank had initially informed customers about the migration, which began on Friday, October 11, 2024, and was expected to conclude by 9:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024. This migration was anticipated to cause temporary disruptions in the bank's digital banking services and branch operations.

According to previous reports, GTBank's branches nationwide had closed early on Friday and were expected to reopen this morning.

However, with the updated timeline, customers will now have to wait until noon for full access to the bank's services.

The bank had earlier mentioned that while core services such as transfers and bill payments would remain available via digital channels during the migration period, other services would be temporarily unavailable.

customer reactions and frustrations

The delay has sparked a wave of dissatisfaction among customers, particularly concerning the inability to make banking transactions. Many customers took to social media to express their frustrations:

@codernotifier tweeted,

“woke up this morning, and my gtbank app is not working. someone cannot have an emergency on a monday morning in this country.”

@tuclint expressed deeper frustration, stating,

“i am completely stranded now because @gtbank, which i’ve been using for over 15 years, chose to shut down service without notifying me. i don’t know how many others out there were also left uninformed, but this is wrong and unacceptable.”

@joezzys_space

@gtbank you better fix your network if you know what is good for you

don’t add to nigerians problem 😤😤

gtbank highlighted that the ongoing transition to the new finacle core banking system is designed to improve the bank’s service delivery, enabling smoother and more efficient customer interactions.

in an earlier statement, the bank emphasized, “overall, this transition will allow us to drive digital transformation to achieve insights-driven and frictionless interactions at all our customer touchpoints; enhancing the quality of customer experience we can deliver to you.(www.naija247.com)