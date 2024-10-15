Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

AEDC restores power after outage

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

15, October 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The power outages Nigerians experienced on Monday evening have been restored in some parts of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company franchise areas.

A News Agency of Nigeria check revealed that places like Deidei, Suleja, Lugbe, Kuje and other areas had their light restored on Tuesday at about 5:15 am.

Customers in the AEDC were told of the disruption in supply, which was attributed to the collapse of the National grid.
In a statement on its Twitter handle on Monday, the company said that the system collapse occurred at about 6.58 pm.

Be rest assured that we are working with relevant stakeholders to restore power as soon the grid stabilises,” it said.

NAN(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected
Next article
Husband Broke down as wife dies months after their wedding
Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Husband Broke down as wife dies months after their wedding

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. The individual, known on X as @actgeneraldealr,...

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Husband Broke down as wife dies months after their wedding

State of The Nation 0
15, October 2024. The individual, known on X as @actgeneraldealr,...

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Banks & Finance 0
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Sports 0
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Husband Broke down as wife dies months after their wedding

Favor Akpan - 0