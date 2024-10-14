World Bank Cuts Nigeria’s Growth Forecast to 3% Amid Conflict and Climate Challenges

Nigeria Needs Significant Investment to Boost Economic Recovery, Says World Bank

Lagos, Oct 14 – The World Bank has revised Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2023 down to 3% from the previously projected 3.4%, attributing the reduction largely to the economic fallout from conflicts in neighboring countries like Sudan and the growing threat of climate change across sub-Saharan Africa. The region’s overall growth is being hampered by these combined challenges, according to the bank’s latest report, Africa’s Pulse.

Despite this cut, Nigeria’s growth is still expected to remain higher than the 2.4% growth rate recorded in 2022, thanks to a modest increase in private consumption and investment, the report noted. However, the broader region faces sluggish economic recovery.

“This is still a recovery that is essentially in slow gear,” said Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank’s chief economist for Africa, during a briefing.

The World Bank projects Nigeria’s economic growth will climb slightly to 3.6% by 2025. However, the report warns that ongoing risks from armed conflicts, climate-related disasters like floods and droughts, and weak infrastructure investment could hinder further progress.

Inflation and Lending Rates

The report highlights that moderating inflation in Nigeria and several other African economies could give policymakers the room to reduce high lending rates, which would help stimulate business activities and consumer spending. However, Nigeria’s high debt burden, exacerbated by years of borrowing to fund infrastructural projects, remains a significant barrier to accelerating growth.

Investment Shortfalls

“The region needs much, much larger levels of investments in order to recover faster and reduce poverty,” Dabalen stressed. Nigeria, like many other sub-Saharan countries, has been grappling with low foreign direct investment (FDI) since the global pandemic. Although there was a modest recovery in FDI starting in 2021, it remains insufficient to meet the country’s growing developmental needs.

Nigeria’s economy, which heavily relies on oil exports, is vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices. While the country has seen steady progress in non-oil sectors, including agriculture and services, the volatility of the global oil market continues to pose a threat to long-term economic stability.

Debt Concerns and Global Influence

Debt levels across the region are a growing concern, particularly in Nigeria, where debt servicing costs have skyrocketed due to past borrowings from international financial markets. The report revealed that external debt among sub-Saharan African economies has ballooned to $500 billion from $150 billion in the past 15 years. Much of this debt is owed to international bond investors and China, leaving little room for maneuver in terms of fiscal policy.

For Nigeria, high-interest payments on loans continue to strain public finances, which could have otherwise been used to fund critical infrastructure and social services.

“The current debt situation is unsustainable unless significant restructuring takes place,” Dabalen warned, noting that several African countries like Zambia, Ghana, and Ethiopia have already defaulted and are undergoing debt restructuring.

Looking Forward

Despite the challenges, Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest and most influential economies. The country is projected to grow by 3.3% this year, compared to South Africa’s 1.1% growth rate. However, the path forward will require Nigeria to diversify its economy further, address climate change impacts, and resolve long-standing issues such as public sector inefficiencies and insecurity.

The report underscores the urgency of increasing public and private investment to foster economic growth, reduce poverty, and strengthen Nigeria’s resilience against both internal and external shocks.

In conclusion, while Nigeria shows potential for steady growth, the World Bank warns that without addressing core challenges—ranging from conflict to climate risks—the country’s economic recovery will remain fragile.