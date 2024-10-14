Menu
VeryDarkMan raises ₦21.6m in 24 hours for his new NGO

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

14, October 2024.

VeryDarkMan, a prominent Nigerian activist and social commentator, has reported the receipt of ₦21,620,780 merely 24 hours following the establishment of his non-governmental organization (NGO).

In a video that has gained traction on social media platforms, the activist articulated his appreciation for the rapid response to his appeal for assistance.

Upon the inauguration of his NGO, VeryDarkMan urged Nigerians to contribute towards his vision of reforming the public education system through innovative approaches.

Just one day after his solicitation, he confirmed the funds received, which will serve as a foundation for initiating his projects.

He underscored his dedication to transparency, vowing to reveal NGOs that misappropriate public funds for personal benefit.

VeryDarkMan also condemned the prevalent lack of accountability among numerous Nigerian NGOs, asserting that donations are frequently misused for personal gain.

He pledged to distinguish his organization by publicly disclosing all expenditures, thereby establishing a new standard for integrity and transparency in NGO practices.

“Part of his statement reads: “It’s barely 24 hours since I announced my NGO, and if I tell you how much is in that account now, you won’t believe it. First of all, shout out to everyone who sent money. I saw love and support from amounts like ₦72, ₦100, ₦22, ₦500. Most of the money was from small donations—₦500, ₦300, ₦200. Even people who didn’t have much still wanted to support.”

“The biggest amounts were ₦2 million and ₦1 million. But honestly, it’s the smaller amounts that make up the majority. I got one donation with a note saying ‘I love you because you’re crazy,’ and it was just ₦100. That’s love.”

“These contributions have opened my eyes to how many NGOs are scamming people in this country. Many of them are not using the money they receive for the right purposes. But with my NGO, I’ll make sure to expose them by being fully transparent. If I spend ₦10, I’ll let the public know. This will pressure other NGOs to start doing the same.”

VeryDarkMan reiterated that his initiative is dedicated to enhancing public education.

He emphasized that public schools are deficient in youthful and innovative educators, asserting that his strategy involves the incorporation of new teaching methodologies and resources, including technological tools such as projectors, to improve the learning experience.

“The educational sector, especially in public schools, is failing. There’s nothing exciting about it anymore. We need to bring in young teachers who students can look up to, and we need to introduce modern teaching methods. Education should advance with the times,” he said.

Additionally, he underscored the necessity of providing students with practical skills, asserting, “Not everyone needs to follow the traditional academic route. We should introduce vocational training early so that students can start thinking about their future careers from primary school. We need to bring back cultural events and other activities that make education fun”.(www.naija247news.com)

 

 

 

 

 

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

