OPEC Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Nigeria’s Output at 1.18M bpd Amid Fuel Hike

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Amid Nigeria’s Rising Output and Fuel Price Challenges

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – OPEC on Monday lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024, marking the group’s third downward revision this year. The new forecast predicts demand will grow by 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from the previous forecast of 2.03 million bpd. A significant factor contributing to the cut was reduced demand from China, which is now expected to grow by 580,000 bpd, down from 650,000 bpd, due to slowing economic activity and a shift towards cleaner fuels.

Nigeria's Oil Production on the Rise Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, has been gradually increasing its crude oil output in 2024, with production averaging 1.4 million bpd as of August. This represents a 3.4% increase compared to July, with condensates pushing total output to around 1.6 million bpd. Despite the progress, the country still falls short of its 2024 budget benchmark of 1.7 million bpd.

Fuel Price Surge in Nigeria Simultaneously, Nigerians have been grappling with rising domestic fuel prices. As of July 2024, fuel prices had surged by over 100%, driven by higher global oil prices, a weakening naira, and Nigeria's reliance on imported fuel. With oil prices fluctuating globally, Nigeria's Bonny Light crude recently traded at approximately $71 per barrel, below the government's budget projection of $77.96 per barrel.

OPEC’s Broader Market Outlook OPEC’s downward revision reflects concerns beyond Nigeria, including slower global economic recovery, increased energy transitions, and production challenges across various member states. The group also pointed out risks from political instability and supply disruptions in countries like Libya and Iraq. Looking ahead, OPEC+ will face mounting pressure to balance production as it navigates fluctuating global demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has taken a more conservative approach, forecasting global oil demand growth of just 900,000 bpd for 2024.

In the face of these challenges, Nigeria’s production growth and rising fuel prices highlight the ongoing economic and energy hurdles faced by one of OPEC’s key members.