Menu
Search
Subscribe
OPEC

OPEC Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Nigeria’s Output at 1.18M bpd Amid Fuel Hike

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Amid Nigeria’s Rising Output and Fuel Price Challenges

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – OPEC on Monday lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024, marking the group’s third downward revision this year. The new forecast predicts demand will grow by 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from the previous forecast of 2.03 million bpd. A significant factor contributing to the cut was reduced demand from China, which is now expected to grow by 580,000 bpd, down from 650,000 bpd, due to slowing economic activity and a shift towards cleaner fuels.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s Oil Production on the Rise Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has been gradually increasing its crude oil output in 2024, with production averaging 1.4 million bpd as of August. This represents a 3.4% increase compared to July, with condensates pushing total output to around 1.6 million bpd. Despite the progress, the country still falls short of its 2024 budget benchmark of 1.7 million bpd​(

Vanguard News

).

Fuel Price Surge in Nigeria Simultaneously, Nigerians have been grappling with rising domestic fuel prices. As of July 2024, fuel prices had surged by over 100%, driven by higher global oil prices, a weakening naira, and Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel. With oil prices fluctuating globally, Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude recently traded at approximately $71 per barrel, below the government’s budget projection of $77.96 per barrel​(

Businessday NG

).

OPEC’s Broader Market Outlook OPEC’s downward revision reflects concerns beyond Nigeria, including slower global economic recovery, increased energy transitions, and production challenges across various member states. The group also pointed out risks from political instability and supply disruptions in countries like Libya and Iraq. Looking ahead, OPEC+ will face mounting pressure to balance production as it navigates fluctuating global demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has taken a more conservative approach, forecasting global oil demand growth of just 900,000 bpd for 2024.

In the face of these challenges, Nigeria’s production growth and rising fuel prices highlight the ongoing economic and energy hurdles faced by one of OPEC’s key members.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria spends $1.12bn on Servicing $42.12bn External Debt Amid S&P Default Warning
Next article
Oil falls 2% as OPEC Cuts 2024-2025 Oil Demand Growth Again Amid Global Uncertainty
Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Five of Nigeria’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Holdings...

Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has...

Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
Aradel Holdings Plc, a key player in Nigeria's oil...

Benin Republic and Togo Owe Nigeria $5.79m for Q2 2024 Electricity Supply, NERC Reports

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
  Benin Republic and Togo accumulated a combined debt of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Banking institutions 0
Five of Nigeria’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Holdings...

Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

Investigative News and Reports 0
Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has...

Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Aradel Holdings Plc, a key player in Nigeria's oil...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0