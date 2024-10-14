Menu
Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has been charged with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment related to earlier accusations of bank fraud and money laundering. Along with Onyema, Ejiroghene Eghagha, Air Peace’s Chief of Administration and Finance, faces charges for involvement in the obstruction scheme and the prior fraud allegations.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Onyema and Eghagha allegedly used the airline as a front to fraudulently move $44.9 million through U.S. bank accounts between 2010 and 2018. The new charges stem from accusations that Onyema presented false documents to authorities in an effort to end the investigation. Onyema is accused of laundering over $16 million of the fraudulently obtained funds.

Onyema and Eghagha allegedly used falsified export letters of credit and other documents to secure $20 million in loans, purportedly to purchase Boeing 737 aircraft.

The funds were transferred to Onyema’s accounts in the U.S., but the supporting documents were fake, and the aircraft were never owned by the entities cited in the paperwork.

After the initial bank fraud investigation began in 2019, Onyema allegedly continued the scheme by submitting backdated documents in an attempt to mislead federal investigators.

Onyema and Eghagha have been indicted on multiple counts of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The investigation is ongoing, with involvement from several U.S. federal agencies, including the DEA, IRS Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

