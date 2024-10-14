Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has been charged with obstruction of justice in a superseding indictment related to earlier accusations of bank fraud and money laundering. Along with Onyema, Ejiroghene Eghagha, Air Peace’s Chief of Administration and Finance, faces charges for involvement in the obstruction scheme and the prior fraud allegations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Onyema and Eghagha allegedly used the airline as a front to fraudulently move $44.9 million through U.S. bank accounts between 2010 and 2018. The new charges stem from accusations that Onyema presented false documents to authorities in an effort to end the investigation. Onyema is accused of laundering over $16 million of the fraudulently obtained funds.

Onyema and Eghagha allegedly used falsified export letters of credit and other documents to secure $20 million in loans, purportedly to purchase Boeing 737 aircraft.

The funds were transferred to Onyema’s accounts in the U.S., but the supporting documents were fake, and the aircraft were never owned by the entities cited in the paperwork.

After the initial bank fraud investigation began in 2019, Onyema allegedly continued the scheme by submitting backdated documents in an attempt to mislead federal investigators.

Onyema and Eghagha have been indicted on multiple counts of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The investigation is ongoing, with involvement from several U.S. federal agencies, including the DEA, IRS Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.