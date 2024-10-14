Menu
Oil falls 2% as OPEC Cuts 2024-2025 Oil Demand Growth Again Amid Global Uncertainty

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – OPEC announced another reduction in its 2024 and 2025 global oil demand growth forecast, citing economic challenges in China, the world’s largest crude oil importer. This marks the group’s third consecutive downward revision this year.

In September, China’s oil imports fell for the fifth month in a row, declining by nearly 3% compared to the same period in 2022, with imports averaging 10.99 million barrels per day (bpd). This was exacerbated by the growing shift toward electric vehicles and slower post-COVID-19 economic recovery. China’s unclear fiscal stimulus measures also failed to restore investor confidence.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped 2%, with Brent crude settling at $77.46 per barrel and U.S. WTI at $73.83 per barrel.

Nigeria, which produced around 1.18 million bpd in August, continues to face economic pressure due to the rise in fuel prices, worsened by subsidy removal and currency devaluation. These local challenges, coupled with global market fluctuations, are causing strains on Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

