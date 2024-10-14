Menu
Banking institutions

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead of 2026 Deadline

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Five of Nigeria’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, have successfully raised ₦1.26 trillion ($770 million) in fresh capital to comply with stringent new regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The capital raise comfortably beat the 2026 deadline, with banks fully or even oversubscribing their offers, according to SEC Director General Emomotimi Agama.

Other lenders that participated include Access Holdings Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, and FCMB Group Plc.

The move comes as the Nigerian banking sector faces a regulatory mandate for a 10-fold increase in capital thresholds, ensuring the banks meet the necessary requirements for future operations.

Driven by investor confidence, Nigeria’s NGX Banking Index has seen a 4.2% rise this year, with stocks of the largest lenders such as Guaranty Trust gaining around 23%.

To attract younger investors, the SEC approved NGX Invest, a digital platform used by the banks during their capital raises.

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

