Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Nigeria spends $1.12bn on Servicing $42.12bn External Debt Amid S&P Default Warning

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

Countries are expected to default more frequently on their foreign currency debt in the coming decade, driven by higher debt levels and increased borrowing costs, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This warning comes as sovereign credit ratings have weakened globally over the past decade, signaling a precarious debt landscape for developing nations, including Nigeria.

S&P’s report highlights the compounding challenges facing countries like Nigeria, where debt servicing costs are rising significantly.

In the first quarter of 2024, Nigeria spent $1.12 billion on external debt servicing, reflecting an increase in fiscal pressures. With total external debt now at approximately $42.12 billion, Nigeria’s ability to manage its foreign currency obligations is becoming strained, particularly as the cost of borrowing continues to rise.

The report draws attention to how a combination of fiscal imbalances, currency devaluation, and the need for external borrowing can quickly lead to liquidity issues.

These issues are further exacerbated by factors such as capital flight and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which can push nations toward default. Countries like Belize, Zambia, Ecuador, and Lebanon have already defaulted in recent years, with analysts warning that similar risks are looming for other nations.

In Nigeria, the debt servicing-to-revenue ratio is projected to climb to 76% by 2025, sparking concerns about the country’s capacity to sustain its obligations.

The long-term consequences of default, including reduced access to international credit markets, economic recession, inflation, and the weakening of the financial sector, could have severe implications for Nigeria’s economic stability.

The situation is further complicated by global macroeconomic shifts, with rising food and fuel prices, partly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, intensifying fiscal pressures on many emerging economies.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with these challenges, the risk of sovereign default, similar to other developing nations, remains a critical concern for policymakers and investors alike​(

Economic Confidential, Sahara Reporters

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Belemaoil Resumes Operations at OML 55 After 3-Year Shutdown Due to Theft
Next article
OPEC Cuts 2024 Oil Demand Forecast, Nigeria’s Output at 1.18M bpd Amid Fuel Hike
Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Five of Nigeria’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Holdings...

Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has...

Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
Aradel Holdings Plc, a key player in Nigeria's oil...

Benin Republic and Togo Owe Nigeria $5.79m for Q2 2024 Electricity Supply, NERC Reports

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
  Benin Republic and Togo accumulated a combined debt of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead of 2026 Deadline

Banking institutions 0
Five of Nigeria’s largest banks, including Guaranty Trust Holdings...

Onyema Accused of Moving $44.9M, Allegedly Launders $16M Through U.S. Bank Accounts

Investigative News and Reports 0
Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, has...

Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
Aradel Holdings Plc, a key player in Nigeria's oil...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Banks Raise ₦1.26 Trillion to Meet New Capital Requirements Ahead...

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0