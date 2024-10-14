Nigeria Abandons AFCON Qualifier in Libya After 16-Hour Airport Stranding Super Eagles Head Home in Protest

Lagos, Oct 14 – Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles, have withdrawn from their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya after being stranded for over 16 hours at an airport far from the match venue.

The Nigerian players, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, were set to face Libya on Tuesday in Benghazi, but logistical issues caused a significant delay, prompting the team to abandon the game in protest.

The players were stranded at Al Abraq International Airport, which is 250 km (155 miles) away from Benghazi, the intended match location. With no alternative transport provided, the team made the decision to return to Nigeria.

“As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game,” Troost-Ekong announced on X (formerly Twitter). “Apparently, our plane is being fuelled as we speak, and we should be leaving for Nigeria shortly.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) stated that the team’s charter flight was diverted to the wrong airport without any arrangements for further transport.

Frustration Grows Among Players

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface expressed frustration with the ordeal, noting that the team had been stranded for nearly 13 hours without basic amenities such as food, WiFi, or a place to sleep. “Africa, we can do better,” Boniface said on X, highlighting the poor treatment they endured.

Libyan Federation Apologizes

The Libyan Football Federation responded, insisting that the diversion was unintentional and urging Nigeria to show understanding. They explained that logistical challenges and routine air traffic protocols sometimes cause unexpected delays. Libya’s federation also pointed out that their own players faced difficulties during their trip to Nigeria the previous week.

“We reject any claims of foul play or sabotage. We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved amicably,” the Libyan Football Federation said in a statement.

Uncertain Future for AFCON Points

The outcome of the game remains unclear, as the matter is expected to be referred to the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) disciplinary board. CAF released a statement saying it is in contact with both nations and will take “appropriate action” if any rules were violated.

In the previous encounter between the two teams, Nigeria defeated Libya 1-0 in Uyo, thanks to a late goal by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, pushing Nigeria to seven points in the group.

Libya remains at the bottom of the group with just one point, while Benin has six points and Rwanda has two. The top two teams will advance to the 24-team AFCON finals in Morocco next year.