State of The Nation

Many Dead, police station, vehicle set ablaze over alleged protection of Fulani kidnappers.

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

14, October 2024

Several persons were on Sunday reportedly killed and police station and vehicles burnt down by angry youths in the suburban town of Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State over allegations that suspected criminal Fulani, who have been kidnapping and killing people in the area for organ harvesting was being protected by the police.

A resident said the incident that led to this carnage was the case of a young boy who was said to have been kidnapped some weeks ago and after ransom was paid, he was still not released.

It was gathered that the community youths were able to track the phone of the victim and the user was arrested and handed over to the police in the process, the user was traced to the head of the Hausa/Fulani community in the area.

Apparently not satisfied with the way the police were handling the matter, the youths of the community were said to have stormed the police station and taken away the suspect who it was gathered led them to the house of the Hausa/Fulani leader where on prodding, allegedly confessed to them that several kidnapped victims have been killed buried in shallow graves after parts of their bodies were harvested.

The infuriated youths dug out the decomposing body of the young man in the compound of the leader of the Hausa/Fulani who had reportedly fled with his family and in the process of digging up the decomposing body, saw several bones believed to be that of human beings.

In anger, the youths were said to have burnt down the building and then the business centres of several other Hausa/Fulani youths killing some of them and then storming the police station and setting it ablaze.

One of the youths said “Enough is enough, this must stop, police kill our children and still collect money from us, these kidnappers will kidnap our children, collect money and still kill them. They will collect, N2.5 million sometimes N3 million from us and still kill the victims”

acted, the chairman of the Council, Mrs Benedicta Atoh was said to be too shocked to talk as claimed by one of his aides.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 5, Arungwa Udo and the Commissioner of Police in the State Nemi Edwin-Iwo have visited the place apparently to restore order and have an on-the-spot assessment

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Command, Moses Yamu replied through a text message that “Would get back to you ASAP (as soon as possible)”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

