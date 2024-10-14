Menu
JUST IN: CAF launches probe into Super Eagles’ Libya airport ordeal

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

14, October 2024.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially responded to the disturbing incident involving the Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, who were stranded at a Libyan airport under dire conditions.

CAF in an official statement issued on Monday said it has been in contact with both Libyan and Nigerian authorities to address the issue.

The football governing body has now referred the matter to its Disciplinary Board for a thorough investigation.

The CAF statement highlighted the Super Eagles and their technical team were allegedly instructed to land at a different airport by Libyan authorities, leading to the unfortunate events.

The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations,” CAF stated.

This development comes after Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, condemned Libya’s treatment of the Super Eagles, describing it as “the most unfortunate situation.” The team was diverted to a different airport, left without food or aviation fuel, and forced to refuel and leave immediately.

The Nigerian government has since summoned Libya’s chargé d’affaires to resolve the issue promptly. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also pulled out of the match, citing concerns over the team’s safety.

Many have called on CAF to firmly demonstrate its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of African football teams.

The investigation will likely examine Libya’s actions and determine whether they violated CAF regulations.

If found culpable, possible sanctions against Libya could include fines, match forfeits, or even tournament disqualification.

Naija247news earlier reported how Sports Minister John Enoh confirmed CAF’s pressure to proceed with the match but declined, tweeting, “This morning, I was on a conference call with CAF President and CAF Secretary General. While the CAF President’s concern seems to be what to do to get the national team to participate in tomorrow’s match, I have instead informed CAF that the concern of the Government and people of Nigeria is first, the safety of the team and their safe return.”

The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations," CAF stated.

This development comes after Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, condemned Libya's treatment of the Super Eagles, describing it as "the most unfortunate situation." The team was diverted to a different airport, left without food or aviation fuel, and forced to refuel and leave immediately.

The Nigerian government has since summoned Libya's chargé d'affaires to resolve the issue promptly. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also pulled out of the match, citing concerns over the team's safety.

Many have called on CAF to firmly demonstrate its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of African football teams.

The investigation will likely examine Libya's actions and determine whether they violated CAF regulations.

