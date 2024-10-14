Menu
I don’t cheat” – British rapper, Central Cee clarifies misconception

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

14, October 2024

British drill artist Central Cee has addressed the misunderstanding surrounding his fidelity, asserting that he is committed in his relationships.

In a recent discussion with Dazed, the rapper emphasized his loyalty in past relationships, countering allegations of infidelity.

“The common misconception about me is that I am a cheater. But it’s not really the case. I’ve been in love and I was faithful,” he claimed.

Cee’s most recent publicly acknowledged relationship was with his on-and-off partner, Madeline Argy

The artist known for ‘Sprinter’ recently ignited speculation regarding a romantic involvement with American rapper Ice Spice after they were seen shopping together in London in July.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Spice clarified that her connection with Cee is strictly platonic.

 

 

 

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

