Hezbollah drone attack on army base kills 4 Israeli soldiers and injures dozens

14, October 2024

A Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base Sunday killed four soldiers and injured more than 60 people, according to first responders and the Israeli military. It is one of the bloodiest attacks on Israel since the beginning of the war last October. Israel’s military said it would look into how the drone entered Israel without triggering an alert.

The US will send an advanced anti-missile system — and US troops to operate it — to Israel to help bolster the country’s air defenses after Iran’s unprecedented attacks against it this year, the Pentagon said Sunday.

The UN said peacekeepers remain in all positions in Lebanon despite recent attacks that injured peacekeeping forces. Concern is growing for the safety of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, some of whom were wounded when their positions came under Israeli fire in recent days.

In Gaza, at least 13 children are among 40 people killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday. Over the past nine days, Israeli bombardment on Gaza’s biggest refugee camp has killed at least 300 people. Israel has issued evacuation orders to hospitals and blocked food supplies as part of its escalated offensive in northern Gaza.

A witness to Israel’s strike on a hospital courtyard in central Gaza that killed four people has described it as “one of the worst nights” in the war.

Abu Yousef Khattab said the fire “consumed people before it consumed anything else.”

About 5,000 people had been sheltering in the courtyard when the strike hit. Israel described it as a strike on a Hamas command center.

Another witness, Um Ahmad Radi, said it was “one of the worst nights, as if it were the fire of the devil.”

It was the seventh time that the camp inside the grounds of the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah had been struck since January, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

Israeli strikes on Beirut have paused in recent days amid growing “understandings” between US and Israeli officials, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, two Israeli strikes killed at least 22 people and wounded over 100 in the Lebanese capital. But since then there have been no strikes on Beirut. Israeli strikes have, however, continued elsewhere, particularly in southern Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, their first conversation in almost two months.

A high volume of diplomatic contacts between the leadership of both governments in the days following that call have resulted in “understandings” between Jerusalem and Washington on strikes in Beirut and a potential strike on Iran, the source said.

Israel’s move to refrain from striking Beirut and the US deployment of its THAAD anti-missile defense system to Israel were part of these understandings, according to the source, who declined to confirm if Israel had specifically requested THAAD.

Following the Thursday strikes, the US said it supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah while calling for the protection of civilians.

“We continue to press Israel to take all feasible steps to protect civilians throughout its operations, in particular in the densely populated areas of Beirut,” a spokesperson for the State Department said at the time.

Israel’s top defense officials have visited the army base in northern Israel that was hit by a deadly Hezbollah attack, vowing to investigate how the drone managed to evade Israel’s air defenses.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the base on Monday morning, saying the attack was “a difficult event with painful outcomes.”

Four soldiers were killed and more than 60 others injured, including eight seriously, when the drone hit the Golani Brigade training base at dinner time.

The Golani Brigade is regarded as an elite Israeli infantry unit that has been deployed to southern Lebanon as part of Israel’s ground operation there.

Hezbollah drone attack on army base kills 4 Israeli soldiers and injures dozens

By Chris Lau and Antoinette Radford, CNN

Updated 6:19 AM EDT, Mon October 14, 2024

Reporter: ‘This seems to be the bloodiest attack on Israel’ away from frontlines since October 7

03:23 – Source: CNN

35 min ago

Fire from Israeli strike in Gaza “consumed people before it consumed anything else,” witness says

From CNN’s Abeer Salman and Antoinette Radford

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza, on October 14.

Palestinians inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people at Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza, on October 14.

A witness to Israel’s strike on a hospital courtyard in central Gaza that killed four people has described it as “one of the worst nights” in the war.

Abu Yousef Khattab said the fire “consumed people before it consumed anything else.”

About 5,000 people had been sheltering in the courtyard when the strike hit. Israel described it as a strike on a Hamas command center.

Another witness, Um Ahmad Radi, said it was “one of the worst nights, as if it were the fire of the devil.”

“We have never seen anything like this. People came out totally burnt; it was very disturbing. Everyone was running, looking for a place to hide,” he said.

It was the seventh time that the camp inside the grounds of the Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah had been struck since January, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

25 min ago

Israeli strikes on Beirut paused amid “understandings” between US and Israel, source says

From CNN’s Dana Karni in Jerusalem

Israeli strikes on Beirut have paused in recent days amid growing “understandings” between US and Israeli officials, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, two Israeli strikes killed at least 22 people and wounded over 100 in the Lebanese capital. But since then there have been no strikes on Beirut. Israeli strikes have, however, continued elsewhere, particularly in southern Lebanon.

US President Joe Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, their first conversation in almost two months.

A high volume of diplomatic contacts between the leadership of both governments in the days following that call have resulted in “understandings” between Jerusalem and Washington on strikes in Beirut and a potential strike on Iran, the source said.

Israel’s move to refrain from striking Beirut and the US deployment of its THAAD anti-missile defense system to Israel were part of these understandings, according to the source, who declined to confirm if Israel had specifically requested THAAD.

Following the Thursday strikes, the US said it supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah while calling for the protection of civilians.

“We continue to press Israel to take all feasible steps to protect civilians throughout its operations, in particular in the densely populated areas of Beirut,” a spokesperson for the State Department said at the time.

1 hr 25 min ago

Israel’s top defense officials visit army base hit by deadly Hezbollah drone attack

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasová in Jerusalem and Dana Karni in Tel Aviv

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits the military base targeted on Sunday with an unmanned aerial vehicle, on October 14.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits the military base targeted on Sunday with an unmanned aerial vehicle, on October 14.

Israel’s top defense officials have visited the army base in northern Israel that was hit by a deadly Hezbollah attack, vowing to investigate how the drone managed to evade Israel’s air defenses.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant toured the base on Monday morning, saying the attack was “a difficult event with painful outcomes.”

Four soldiers were killed and more than 60 others injured, including eight seriously, when the drone hit the Golani Brigade training base at dinner time.

The Golani Brigade is regarded as an elite Israeli infantry unit that has been deployed to southern Lebanon as part of Israel’s ground operation there.

Gallant acknowledged the threat Israel faced from drones, saying the government was “coordinating a national effort and working on developing solutions to help address the threat.”

The attack on Sunday was the second time in just two days that Hezbollah’s drones were able to penetrate deep into Israeli territory. The Israeli military on Friday intercepted one of two drones fired from Lebanon. A nursing home in the coastal city of Herzliya, central Israel, was damaged.

The chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, visited the base late on Sunday.

“We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful,” he said.

Western states may hesitate to fund Gaza’s reconstruction without a peace settlement agreed by Israel, an international human rights consultant has warned.

Christopher Sidoti is part of a UN independent commission that issued a report last week accusing Israel of war crimes.

He said that Western states, particularly European nations, had donated large amounts of money to reconstruct Gaza after bouts of conflict.

“I don’t know that they will be so keen to do it this time unless they have guarantees that the tens of billions that they pour into Gaza will not be destroyed by the Israelis in the next outbreak of violence,” he told CNN’s Michael Holmes.

“So the reconstruction of Gaza depends upon a peace settlement,” he said.

“They should have the opportunity to defend themselves, an opportunity I have to say which neither the Israeli military nor the Palestinian armed groups have given to the innocent victims, the tens of thousands of innocent victims of this fighting in the last 12 months.”

The advanced anti-missile system that the US is sending to Israel will augment its air defenses by targeting the type of missiles that Iran typically uses, a CNN military analyst said..

The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, can strike down ballistic missiles from short to intermediate range.

“These are the classes of missiles that the Iranians use for many of their attacks against Israel or any of the other areas they are targeting,” retired Air Force col. Cedric Leighton told CNN’s Michael Holmes.

“It is significant in the sense that when it is put in place, it will actually add a layer to the Israeli air and missile defenses and will augment the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow systems,” Leighton said, referring to the defense systems used by Israel.(www.naija247news.com)