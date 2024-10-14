GTBank Completes Transition to New Finacle Core Banking System

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has announced the successful transition to an advanced Finacle Core Banking Application System.

In an email sent to customers on Monday, the bank informed them that all branches would remain open until 6 PM to assist with transactions.

The upgrade initially caused disruptions in service, leading to a halt in transactions and the closure of branches from noon on Friday, October 11. Despite efforts to conclude the transition by Monday, delays extended the downtime, frustrating customers.

GTBank now joins other Nigerian banks utilizing the Finacle system as part of ongoing digital transformation plans announced by Group CEO Segun Agbaje in July 2024.