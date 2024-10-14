God never planned suffering for Nigerians -obasanjo

14, October 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says it is not the plan of God for Nigeria to struggle economically, noting that the country is blessed with abundant natural resources.

He, therefore, called on Nigerian leaders to judiciously use the country’s abundant resources to develop the nation.

Speaking at the Methodist Archdiocese of Abuja’s 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday in Abuja, Obasanjo emphasised that Nigeria had all it needs to thrive.

Obasanjo echoed the sentiments of Methodist Prelate, Dr Oliver Aba’s message, emphasizing the importance of appreciating God’s blessings.

“As God created other nations, endowing them with resources, He similarly blessed Nigeria with numerous resources for growth.

“Just as Egypt has the River Nile, Nigeria has the Rivers Niger and Benue, plus crude oil, fertile soil, and other natural resources.

“I firmly believe God didn’t create Nigeria to struggle. He has given us everything we need; it’s our duty to appreciate Him, especially since many countries lack what Nigeria has.”

Obasanjo urged leaders, clergy, and citizens to pray for the country’s healing, acknowledging that Nigeria’s current situation isn’t God’s fault.

“We’ve squandered God’s gifts, but if we humble ourselves and seek Him, He will heal our land.”

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, commended the Methodist Church Nigeria for its commitment to social justice, education, and humanitarian outreach.

In his goodwill message, Tinubu praised Methodist Church Nigeria for its pioneering role and impactful vision.

“I celebrate the 40th anniversary of Abuja Archdiocese, a testament to the church’s enduring spirit of faith, community, and service in Abuja and 183 years in Nigeria.

“The Methodist Church has significantly contributed to our nation’s development through social justice, education, and humanitarian efforts, transforming lives nationwide.”

Tinubu commended the church’s peace and unity promotion, urging continued dedication.

“As leaders, we acknowledge our responsibilities and commitment to overcoming obstacles. I call upon you to persist in your compassionate mission, as united efforts are crucial to addressing our national challenges.”

In his message, “Our Appreciation and Gratitude to God,” Methodist Church Prelate Dr Oliver Aba, emphasised the importance of appreciating God amidst challenges.

Citing Luke 17:15-17, he referenced the 10 lepers healed by Jesus, with only one returning to thank God.

Aba noted Nigeria’s challenges required divine intervention, urging calmness and faith.

“Everyone has a reason to seek God. Nigeria, calm down; there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We have a promised land to look forward to.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the service honoured notable figures with the Knights of John Wesley award, including Obasanjo, Gowon, Tinubu, and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, Goodluck Jonathan, George Akume, and Godswill Akpabio.

Other awardees included David Mark, Wale Edun, Oluwatoyin, and others.