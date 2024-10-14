Eagles To Boycott AFCON Qualifier As Libyan Authorities Hold Them Hostage At Airport

14, October 2024.

The Eagles departed for Libya on Sunday morning, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday 4 clash against the Mediterranean Knights.

A statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department on Monday, said the delegation of Nigeria to the game remained at the Al Abraq Airport.

A video posted by the Eagles media team also confirmed the development, as the players and officials, along with their luggage, were left stranded at the airport, with the Libyan airport officials indifferent to their plight.

Libya will host the three-time African champions at the 10,000-capacity Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, located just 10 kilometres from Benghazi, but reports emerged that they were diverted to another city.

The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.

Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.

The NFF made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team but the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft,” the statement read in part.

It added that the players have resolved not to play the match any longer, as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.

Nigeria secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Libya at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday courtesy of a late Fisayo Dele-Bashiru strike.(www.naija247news.com)