Diddy Faces Six New Sexual Abuse Lawsuits, Including Allegations of Assaulting a Minor

On Oct. 14, Sean “Diddy” Combs was confronted with six new sexual abuse lawsuits, including one accusing him of assaulting a minor. These civil lawsuits were filed just a month after Combs faced criminal charges related to an alleged sex trafficking and racketeering scheme.

The lawsuits were brought by anonymous plaintiffs, including a man who claims Combs assaulted him when he was a teenager. According to one of the lawsuits, during a party at Combs’ mansion in the Hamptons in 1998, the rapper allegedly directed a 16-year-old boy to lower his pants and then proceeded to fondle him.

The civil claims follow Combs’ arrest in September, where he was charged with three felony counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. The rap mogul pled not guilty on September 17, and a judge denied his request for bail in October, setting a trial date for May 2025.

Tony Buzbee, a Houston-based lawyer representing the plaintiffs, stated he is currently representing over 120 people with similar accusations against Combs, including both men and women. Combs’ legal team has not immediately responded to these new claims, though the rapper has previously denied wrongdoing in related civil cases.