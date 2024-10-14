Benin Republic and Togo Owe Nigeria $5.79m for Q2 2024 Electricity Supply, NERC Reports

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Benin Republic and Togo accumulated a combined debt of $5.79 million for electricity consumption in Q2 2024, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Out of $15.60 million invoiced for the period, international customers remitted $9.81 million.

Benin’s Para-SBEE and Transcorp-SBEE showed better remittance performance, while Togo’s Odukpani-CEET made no payments.

The report also highlights a total Q2 remittance rate of 62.88%, alongside a reduction in Nigeria’s electricity subsidy from N633.30 billion to N380.06 billion.