Belemaoil Resumes Operations at OML 55 After 3-Year Shutdown Due to Theft

Belemaoil Resumes Production at OML 55 After 3-Year Shutdown Due to Oil Theft

Nigerian Oil Block Producing 14,000 Barrels Per Day After Restart

Yenagoa, Oct 14 – Nigerian independent oil producer Belemaoil Producing has resumed operations at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 55, following a three-year shutdown caused by extensive oil theft. Belemaoil, which acquired OML 55 from Chevron Corp in 2015, restarted production on the block after completing repairs and addressing security concerns.

OML 55, located about 40 km west of the Bonny oil export terminal in Nigeria’s swamp to shallow water region, had been idle since 2021 due to rampant theft from its oil delivery line.

The block consists of five oilfields, with a current production capacity of 14,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and more than 70 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, according to a company statement.

The arrival of a floating oil storage vessel on October 6 marked a significant milestone in Belemaoil’s efforts to restore operations. This vessel is key to ensuring that crude production and export can resume without disruptions.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, has struggled with declining output in recent years due to widespread theft and pipeline sabotage.

These issues have driven major oil companies to shift focus from onshore to deepwater production.

The resumption of operations at OML 55 aligns with the country’s broader efforts to boost crude production and stabilize its oil sector.