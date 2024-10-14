Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

Aradel Holdings Plc, a key player in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, successfully listed 4.34 billion shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Main Board on October 14, 2024. The listing by introduction, at N702.69 per share, increased NGX’s market capitalization by N3.05 trillion, marking a significant moment for both the company and the capital market.

This strategic move allows Aradel to leverage the capital market for growth, particularly as it expands operations in traditional and renewable energy sectors. The listing also signals confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector amidst underinvestment, offering investors opportunities to engage with one of the country’s most diversified energy companies.

Aradel’s leadership emphasized its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, with plans to expand its footprint in renewable energy while maintaining a strong presence in oil and gas. This development showcases NGX’s role in driving corporate growth and underscores the capital market’s potential to support critical industries in Nigeria.

