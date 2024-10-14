Menu
Actress Biodun Okeowo responds to claims of snatching Lola Idije’s daughter’s husband

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

14, October 2024.

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, widely recognized as Omoborty, has responded to allegations claiming that she took her husband from the daughter of her senior colleague, Lola Idije.

During a live session on Instagram, the actress, who married earlier this year, refuted these claims amidst the ongoing speculation online.

Omoborty clarified that her husband has no ties to any of Lola Idije’s daughters and that their acquaintance began solely through the veteran actress.

 

 

Biodun Okeowo highlighted the significant maternal influence Lola Idije had in her life following the loss of her own mother, which explains her close relationship with the Idije family. In addressing her colleague Tosin, who was allegedly perpetuating the rumors, Omoborty called for clarity and urged her to cease the unfounded insinuations.

“My husband doesn’t know any of Actress Lola Idije’s daughters. In fact it was through me that Actress Lola and my husband spoke for the first time. I didn’t snatch anybody’s husband. Actress Tosin, they said you are the one posting sub, please come out and clear these allegations,” she said partly.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Favor Akpan
Favor Akpanhttp://Naija247news.com

