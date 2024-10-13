Menu
Why some women go under the knife at all cost – Thelma Ujunwa

By: Favor Akpan

Date:

13, October 2024

Social media sensation and Abuja-based chef, Thelma Ujunwa has voiced out her frustration concerning body shaming and social media bullying, pointing out that it has led some women to their early grave.

She said, “Some of your hateful comments are the reasons why some ladies go under the knife just to have a perfect body and some of them do not make it out alive

 

Regardless of her voluptuous figure and beautiful looks, Thelma has not exactly been freed of her own share of hateful comments. This may have informed her passionate outburst regarding body shaming and unhealthy comments.

 

She continued, ” Many women have been driven into depression because of constant abuse and body shaming from the opposite gender and sometimes, from some fellow women. So many women feel uncomfortable in their own skin because of what they have been told. Your comments on somebody’s post or to their face can destroy how they see themselves because you feel you have a phone and you can do whatever you want with it. Stereotyping, body shaming and cyber bullying someone can make them take a decision that would change their lives forever.”

 

