Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations

13, October 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has formally submitted a petition to the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to consider the secessionist movement in Nigeria. The petition, though kept confidential by the movement, is believed to focus on the ongoing agitation for the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

The petition was delivered on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement, and is aimed at securing the UK government’s intervention in their push for a sovereign state predominantly for the Yoruba people. Igboho was accompanied by several dignitaries, including Diaspora Youth Leader Prophet Ologunoluwa, Vice President of Ifeladun Apapo Fatai Ogunribido, General Secretary of Yoruba World Media Alhaja Adeyeye, and Yoruba Nation Movement member Paul Odebiyi.

The petition submission marks a critical step in the movement’s quest for international recognition and support. The group seeks the UK government’s attention on the matter, highlighting their desire for self-determination and the establishment of a Yoruba-led state.

This development comes amid previous reports that the Nigerian government had attempted to sway Igboho away from the Yoruba Nation cause. Professor Akintoye earlier revealed that during Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, allegedly attempted to bribe Igboho with billions of naira to renounce his secessionist efforts. Igboho, however, rejected the offer, standing firm in his commitment to the Yoruba Nation struggle.

Akintoye praised Igboho’s strength of character, stating, “He has been released completely. They brought money to this young man, but he refused to sign the paper that would have had him renounce the Yoruba Nation struggle. His resolve has won the hearts of the people.”

As the Yoruba Nation movement continues to gain momentum, the petition submitted to Prime Minister Starmer signals a move to garner international backing for their cause.(www.naija247news.com)