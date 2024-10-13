Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

13, October 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has formally submitted a petition to the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to consider the secessionist movement in Nigeria. The petition, though kept confidential by the movement, is believed to focus on the ongoing agitation for the creation of a Yoruba Nation.

The petition was delivered on behalf of Professor Adebanji Akintoye, the leader of the Yoruba Nation movement, and is aimed at securing the UK government’s intervention in their push for a sovereign state predominantly for the Yoruba people. Igboho was accompanied by several dignitaries, including Diaspora Youth Leader Prophet Ologunoluwa, Vice President of Ifeladun Apapo Fatai Ogunribido, General Secretary of Yoruba World Media Alhaja Adeyeye, and Yoruba Nation Movement member Paul Odebiyi.

The petition submission marks a critical step in the movement’s quest for international recognition and support. The group seeks the UK government’s attention on the matter, highlighting their desire for self-determination and the establishment of a Yoruba-led state.

This development comes amid previous reports that the Nigerian government had attempted to sway Igboho away from the Yoruba Nation cause. Professor Akintoye earlier revealed that during Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, allegedly attempted to bribe Igboho with billions of naira to renounce his secessionist efforts. Igboho, however, rejected the offer, standing firm in his commitment to the Yoruba Nation struggle.

Akintoye praised Igboho’s strength of character, stating, “He has been released completely. They brought money to this young man, but he refused to sign the paper that would have had him renounce the Yoruba Nation struggle. His resolve has won the hearts of the people.”

As the Yoruba Nation movement continues to gain momentum, the petition submitted to Prime Minister Starmer signals a move to garner international backing for their cause.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oyo’s 2025 Budget to Reflect Stakeholders’ Submissions, Makinde Assures
Next article
NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.

Favor Akpan Favor Akpan -
15, October 2024. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has...

Nigeria’s Air Force Acquires 24 M-346 Jets and 10 Helicopters as Fleet Renewal Plan Accelerates

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s air force is...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than expected

Banks & Finance 0
14, October 2024. Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has issued an...

Musa celebrates Uyo fans’ affection, 32nd birthday

Sports 0
15, October 2024. Ahmed Musa is appreciative of the affections...

NNPC sells PMS to IPMAN at N995/litre.

Oil & Gas 0
15, October 2024. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

GTBank delays reopening as core banking system upgrade takes longer than...

Favor Akpan - 0