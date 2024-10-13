PenCom Launches Service Charter to Enhance Efficiency in Pension Industry

By Nana Musa

Abuja, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has launched a new service charter and operational framework aimed at improving service delivery across the pension industry. The announcement was made by the Acting Director-General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, during the Customer Service Week celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

Oloworaran emphasized that this launch marks a significant milestone for PenCom and the entire pension sector. The framework is designed to bolster the efficiency and professionalism of services provided to stakeholders, particularly contributors and retirees.

“PenCom is committed to ensuring efficient service delivery while upholding professionalism, transparency, and responsiveness,” Oloworaran said. “Today’s launch is a pivotal step forward in reinforcing that commitment.”

The service charter sets clear expectations for service delivery among the commission, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and other industry operators. It aims to strengthen trust in the pension system by providing benchmarks for operational standards, ensuring that contributors’ retirement savings are secure.

“The security of retirement savings depends on the trust and confidence contributors and retirees have in the institutions managing their pensions. This service charter is a living document that will guide us towards continuous improvement,” Oloworaran added.

The Commissioner of Administration, Dr. Umar Aminu, reiterated the commission’s dedication to customer satisfaction, while the Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Charles Emukowhate, assured that systems and processes would be continually enhanced to meet efficiency goals.

This initiative underscores PenCom’s efforts to deliver a pension system that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its contributors and retirees