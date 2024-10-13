Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

PenCom Launches Service Charter to Enhance Efficiency in Pension Industry

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Nana Musa

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abuja, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has launched a new service charter and operational framework aimed at improving service delivery across the pension industry. The announcement was made by the Acting Director-General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, during the Customer Service Week celebration in Abuja on Thursday.

Oloworaran emphasized that this launch marks a significant milestone for PenCom and the entire pension sector. The framework is designed to bolster the efficiency and professionalism of services provided to stakeholders, particularly contributors and retirees.

“PenCom is committed to ensuring efficient service delivery while upholding professionalism, transparency, and responsiveness,” Oloworaran said. “Today’s launch is a pivotal step forward in reinforcing that commitment.”

The service charter sets clear expectations for service delivery among the commission, Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), and other industry operators. It aims to strengthen trust in the pension system by providing benchmarks for operational standards, ensuring that contributors’ retirement savings are secure.

“The security of retirement savings depends on the trust and confidence contributors and retirees have in the institutions managing their pensions. This service charter is a living document that will guide us towards continuous improvement,” Oloworaran added.

The Commissioner of Administration, Dr. Umar Aminu, reiterated the commission’s dedication to customer satisfaction, while the Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Charles Emukowhate, assured that systems and processes would be continually enhanced to meet efficiency goals.

This initiative underscores PenCom’s efforts to deliver a pension system that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of its contributors and retirees

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products – NPA
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products – NPA

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aisha Cole Lagos, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian...

NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
On October 10, 2024, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX)...

Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
13, October 2024. Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known...

Oyo’s 2025 Budget to Reflect Stakeholders’ Submissions, Makinde Assures

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By David Adeoye Ibadan, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) - Gov....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products – NPA

Maritime 0
By Aisha Cole Lagos, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian...

NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
On October 10, 2024, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX)...

Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations

Politics & Govt News 0
13, October 2024. Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products...

By Naija247news - 0