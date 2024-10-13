Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Oyo’s 2025 Budget to Reflect Stakeholders’ Submissions, Makinde Assures

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By David Adeoye

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ibadan, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured that the state’s 2025 budget will incorporate the submissions from all stakeholders.

Makinde gave this assurance at the closing ceremony of the stakeholders’ consultative engagement held in Eruwa, Ibarapa zone, on Thursday.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the consultative engagement, which took place across Oyo’s six geo-political zones, concluded in Eruwa.

Makinde, represented by Mr. Ademola Ojo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, highlighted his administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of various communities.

“The government is working diligently to ensure that farming becomes more profitable, with continued support in providing farm inputs and fertilisers for better yields,” the governor said, urging farmers to join recognised associations to benefit from the government’s agricultural support.

On security, Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property. He encouraged residents to collaborate with security agencies by providing valuable information on local security challenges. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
DisCos revenue for Q2 2024 hits N431.16bn-NERC
Next article
Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PenCom Launches Service Charter to Enhance Efficiency in Pension Industry

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Nana Musa Abuja, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The National...

Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products – NPA

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aisha Cole Lagos, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian...

NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
On October 10, 2024, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX)...

Sunday Igboho tender Petition To UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer On Yoruba Nation Agitations

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
13, October 2024. Yoruba Nation advocate, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PenCom Launches Service Charter to Enhance Efficiency in Pension Industry

Pension & Retirement 0
By Nana Musa Abuja, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The National...

Seven Ships Expected at Lagos Ports, Five to Discharge Petroleum Products – NPA

Maritime 0
By Aisha Cole Lagos, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) The Nigerian...

NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
On October 10, 2024, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PenCom Launches Service Charter to Enhance Efficiency in Pension Industry

By Naija247news - 0