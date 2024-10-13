Oyo’s 2025 Budget to Reflect Stakeholders’ Submissions, Makinde Assures

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Oct. 10, 2024 (NAN) – Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured that the state’s 2025 budget will incorporate the submissions from all stakeholders.

Makinde gave this assurance at the closing ceremony of the stakeholders’ consultative engagement held in Eruwa, Ibarapa zone, on Thursday.

In a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the consultative engagement, which took place across Oyo’s six geo-political zones, concluded in Eruwa.

Makinde, represented by Mr. Ademola Ojo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, highlighted his administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of various communities.

“The government is working diligently to ensure that farming becomes more profitable, with continued support in providing farm inputs and fertilisers for better yields,” the governor said, urging farmers to join recognised associations to benefit from the government’s agricultural support.

On security, Makinde reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property. He encouraged residents to collaborate with security agencies by providing valuable information on local security challenges. (NAN)