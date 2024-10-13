NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion

On October 10, 2024, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) saw a significant decline in transaction value, dropping by 33.09% compared to the previous day. Investors traded 277.75 million shares worth N4.65 billion in 7,091 deals, down from 356.13 million shares valued at N6.95 billion in 8,582 deals on Wednesday. This decline reflects a slowdown in market activity and investor sentiment, as the lower number of deals and traded shares indicate a more cautious market.

As a result, the market capitalization shed N5 billion, a 0.01% decrease, closing at N56.014 trillion from an opening of N56.019 trillion. The All-Share Index (ASI) followed suit, dipping by 10 points (0.01%), settling at 97,477.19. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return decreased further to 30.36%, marking a continuing downward trend in market performance.

The negative performance was primarily driven by selloffs in key stocks such as United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Corporation, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, and Nigerian Breweries. These large-cap stocks typically have a significant impact on the overall market, and their decline contributed to the bearish outlook.

However, despite the overall negative performance, market breadth was positive, with 23 gainers and 22 losers. Notable gainers included Regency Alliance Insurance, which rose by 6k to close at 66k, and Caverton, which gained 22k to settle at N2.48 per share. Other stocks like Royal Exchange, ABC Transport, and UPL also recorded gains.

On the flip side, Daar Communications led the decliners, losing 7k to close at 63k. Other notable losers included Livestock, which dropped by 34k to close at N3.10 per share, and Fidson Healthcare, which fell by N1.50 to close at N13.95.

In terms of activity, Fidelity Bank led in volume, with 43.34 million shares traded, while UBA topped the value chart, with deals worth N956.67 million. This mixed performance indicates that while some investors remained optimistic about certain stocks, broader market concerns, particularly in the banking sector, dampened overall investor sentiment.

Analysis:

The decline in market activity can be attributed to several factors, including a possible shift in investor focus or a reaction to economic and political uncertainties. The banking sector, in particular, played a significant role in driving the market down, as major players like UBA and Access Corporation experienced selloffs. The positive market breadth suggests that while larger stocks saw declines, smaller and mid-cap stocks still attracted investor interest.

The mixed results highlight the importance of diversification for investors, as certain sectors or stocks may outperform even in a generally bearish market. However, the dip in YTD returns and the drop in market capitalization indicate that the overall market sentiment remains cautious, likely influenced by broader economic factors such as inflation, interest rates, or regulatory changes.