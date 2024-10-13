NGX Suspends Trading of Transcorp Shares, Investors Gain N46bn

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Lagos, Oct. 12, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) as part of measures to determine the shareholders entitled to receive the firm’s reconstructed shares.

The NGX, in its weekly report, stated that the suspension, which took effect on Thursday, was implemented to prevent any trading activities while the company’s registrars and the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) reconcile records for the listing of the reconstructed shares. The suspension follows a share capital reduction undertaken by Transcorp.

In another development, the NGX lifted the suspension placed on Lasaco Assurance Plc’s shares on Wednesday after the company submitted its outstanding financial statements. Lasaco Assurance had been previously suspended for failing to file its accounts within the required timeframe.

Additionally, trading in Nigerian Breweries Plc’s rights issue has been extended for another week, now set to close on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The brewer’s rights issue involves 22.6 billion ordinary shares priced at N26.50 each.

In the bond market, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc’s N46 billion five-year bond, with a 22% fixed rate, was listed under its N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme.

On the broader market performance, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization gained 0.09% to close at 97,606.63 points and N56.088 trillion, respectively, resulting in a N49 billion gain for equity investors. However, some indices, including NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Industrial Goods, experienced slight depreciation.

Meanwhile, investors traded a total of 2.966 billion shares worth N31.508 billion in 42,482 deals this week, with the Financial Services sector leading the activity chart, contributing 50.05% of the total equity turnover by volume.

Top equities traded this week included Tantalizer Plc, Coronation Insurance Plc, and Fidelity Bank Plc, accounting for over 54% of total trade volume. (NAN)