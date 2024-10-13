NGX Closes Positive, Investors Gain N74bn

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Lagos, Oct. 11, 2024 (NAN) – The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) ended the week on a positive note, with investors gaining N74 billion as the market rebounded from earlier losses.

Investor interest in key equities such as MTN Nigeria, FBN Holdings, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) contributed to the market’s upward momentum.

At the close of trading, the market capitalisation rose from N56.014 trillion to N56.088 trillion, reflecting a gain of N74 billion or 0.13 per cent.

Similarly, the All-Share Index increased by 0.13 per cent, or 129.44 points, closing at 97,606.63, up from the previous day’s 97,477.19. This brought the Year-To-Date (YTD) return to 30.54 per cent.

The market breadth was positive, with 31 gainers and 19 losers.

On the gainers’ chart, Consolidated Hallmark Plc and Sterling Nigeria led with a 9.45 per cent increase each, closing at N1.39 and N4.98 per share, respectively. Mecure followed with a 9.19 per cent gain, closing at N10.10, while Regency Alliance Insurance and Fidson Healthcare Plc also saw significant increases, closing at 72k and N15.10 per share, respectively.

Conversely, Deap Capital Management and Trust led the losers’ chart, dropping by 9.93 per cent to close at N1.36. NEM Insurance fell by 9.71 per cent to N7.90 per share, while Daar Communications, Tantalizers, and Dangote Sugar also recorded declines.

Market activity showed an uptick, with a 20.33 per cent increase in trade value. A total of 304.43 million shares valued at N5.60 billion were traded in 6,950 deals, compared to 277.75 million shares worth N4.65 billion in 7,091 deals from the previous session.

Access Corporation led the activity chart, trading 68.26 million shares valued at N1.34 billion. (NAN)